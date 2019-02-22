Jack White curates Led Zeppelin playlist: Stream

Jack White and Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant

Led Zeppelin have launched a new playlist program to coincide with the golden anniversary of the band’s landmark sophomore LP, Led Zeppelin II.

The Led Zeppelin Playlist Generator allows fans to build a playlist using any track from Led Zeppelin’s back catalog, including all their studio and live albums plus the deluxe editions released over the last few years. Additionally, fans can stream specially curated celebrity playlists from contemporary rockers including Jack White, Royal Blood, and MANÁ.



White’s 10-song playlist includes several deep cuts, including alternate mixes of “Two Ones Are Won (Achilles Last Stand)” and “St. Tristan’s Sword”, as well as versions of “The Girl I Love She Got Long Black Wavy Hair” and “Traveling Riverside Blues” from Zeppelin’s BBC Sessions. In a statement, White calls the band an “immovable force in music” and adds, “I don’t trust anyone who doesn’t like them.”

Take a listen to White’s playlist below, and stream the ones curated by Royal Blood and MANÁ via Zeppelin’s website.

Jack White’s Led Zeppelin Playlist:

01. The Rover

02. How Many More Times

03. Two Ones Are Won (Achilles Last Stand) (Reference Mix)

04. Since I’ve Been Loving You

05. The Girl I Love She Got Long Black Wavy Hair (BBC Sessions)

06. The Lemon Song

07. St. Tristan’s Sword (Rough Mix)

08. Traveling Riverside Blues (BBC Sessions)

09. Moby Dick

10. Out On The Tiles