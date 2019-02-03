James Blake and Travis Scott share video for “Mile High”: Watch

James Blake and Travis Scott in "Mile High" video

James Blake clearly knows a thing or two about Google trends, because, of all days, the UK crooner chose today to unveil his and Travis Scott’s video for “Mile High”. The timing of course makes sense given that Scott is set to participate in the Super Bowl Halftime Show just a few hours from now.

The video, directed by Nabil, sees Blake and Scott meeting up in a cafe for some tea. As the former stirs his cup, he begins hallucinating and descends into a mysterious underworld. Watch the trippy visuals below.



“Mile High” appears on Blake’s latest album, Assume Form.