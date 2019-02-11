Janelle Monáe performs “Make Me Feel” at 2019 Grammys: Watch

Janelle Monáe performs at the 2019 Grammys

Janelle Monáe lit up the stage at the 2019 Grammys with a stunning performance of “Make Me Feel”, one of the countless highlights off her marvelous 2018 album, Dirty Computer.

Slick choreography and even sleeker outfits were obvious highlights. However, the moment that stood out amongst them all was when she blended in lines from “Pynk” and “Django Jane”, including the emphatic, “Let the vagina have a monologue!” I mean, has anyone ever said “vagina” on the Grammys stage? And so proudly so? (And no, men being derogatory do not count.) I’m willing to bet no.



(Read: Top 50 Albums of 2018)

Watch the performance below.

Our 2018 Artist of the Year, Monáe lost Best Music Video for “Pynk” to Childish Gambino’s “This Is America” (natch), but she can still snag Album of the Year for Dirty Computer. Check out our running list of golden gramophone winners, and follow our 2019 Grammys coverage for more performances.