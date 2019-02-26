Janet Jackson announces Las Vegas residency celebrating 30th anniversary of Rhythm Nation

Janet Jackson, photo by Solaiman Fazel

Following in the wake of stars like Lady Gaga, Britney Spears, Cher, Bruno Mars, and… Nickelback, Janet Jackson has announced a new Las Vegas residency. The pop icon will stage a production dubbed “Metamorphosis” over 15 nights at Park MGM’s Park Theater.

The show is said to peel “back the layers of the immensely private life of Janet Jackson” as it follows her story from a youth of self-esteem issues to an adulthood of international stardom. Through a mix of dance numbers and high-tech visuals accompanying Jackson’s wealth of hits, “fans will follow her path to self-love, empowerment, motherhood and activism, amidst the challenges faced along her personal journey,” as a press release puts it.



The performances will also feature a section celebrating the 30th anniversary of Jackson’s landmark 1989 landmark concept record, Rhythm Nation.

“Metamorphosis” will run in May, July and August, with tickets going on sale March 2nd at 10:00 a.m. PST. Fan club and Citi cardmembers presales begin on February 27th, while M life Rewards, Live Nation, and Ticketmaster presales launch on March 1st.

Ahead of the residency’s launch, Jackson will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on March 29th. Also, be sure to revisit the previous season of Discography dedicated to Jackson and her impressive back catalog. Listen to the inaugural episode below.

Janet Jackson Metamorphosis 2019 Las Vegas Dates:

05/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park MGM’s Park Theater

05/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park MGM’s Park Theater

05/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park MGM’s Park Theater

05/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park MGM’s Park Theater

05/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park MGM’s Park Theater

05/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park MGM’s Park Theater

07/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park MGM’s Park Theater

07/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park MGM’s Park Theater

07/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park MGM’s Park Theater

07/31 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park MGM’s Park Theater

08/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park MGM’s Park Theater

08/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park MGM’s Park Theater

08/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park MGM’s Park Theater

08/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park MGM’s Park Theater

08/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park MGM’s Park Theater