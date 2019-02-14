Aquaman star Jason Momoa dries off and joins the cast of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune

Jason Momoa in Aquaman (Warner Bros.)

At this point, if you go to tie your shoe, you’re gonna miss the latest cast member to join Denis Villeneuve’s two-part adaptation of Frank Herbert’s Dune. Case in point: Aquaman himself Jason Momoa has left the sea for the sand.

According to Variety, Momoa will play Duncan Idaho, a swordmaster and right-hand man to the father of Timothee Chalamet’s Paul Atreides, who will be played by Oscar Isaac.



The news comes 24 hours after Josh Brolin joined the A-list cast, which now includes — sing it with me — Chalamet, Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgard, Javier Bardem, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, and Charlotte Rampling.

Dune tells the story of a fallen noble family and an evil galactic emperor, who battle for control over a desert planet named Arrakis, where a rare spice drug is the most lucrative export. Villeneuve adapted the story with Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts.

Shooting will commence this spring in Budapest and Jordan.