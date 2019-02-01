Javier Bardem climbs aboard Denis Villeneuve’s Dune

Javier Bardem in Vicky Cristina Barcelona

The stars keep aligning for Denis Villeneuve’s two-part adaptation of Frank Herbert’s Dune. Earlier this week, we reported that Oscar Isaac would be joining the all-star cast and now, to quote Yoda (what?), “there is another.”

As Variety reports, Javier Bardem has climbed aboard to play Stilgar, the leader of a warring tribe that helps Timothee Chalamet’s Paul Atreides. In other words, he won’t be a villain this time around, but a hero. Refreshing.



Fun fact: In David Lynch’s Dune, Stilgar was played by Everett “Big Ed” McGill. As previously reported, Bardem joins a cast that includes Chalamet, Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, and Charlotte Rampling.

Dune tells the story of a fallen noble family and an evil galactic emperor, who battle for control over a desert planet named Arrakis, where a rare spice drug is the most lucrative export. Villeneuve adapted the story with Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts.

Shooting will commence this spring in Budapest and Jordan.