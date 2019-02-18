Jay Som shares dreamy new song “Simple”: Stream

Jay Som

Jay Som is currently holed up in the studio recording a new album, the follow-up to Everybody Works, one of 2017’s best. It’s still too early to nail down a timeline for its release, but the indie songwriter/producer born Melina Duterte is hoping to tide her fans over with a new track today.

Dubbed “Simple”, it features Jay Som’s signature lo-fi stylings packaged with glistening charm. Her vocals, breathy and tender, billow like soft clouds, while tendril-like guitars dreamily intertwine.



“Simple”, which serves as the 26th entry in Adult Swim’s ongoing Singles series, can be streamed below.

Today’s offering is Jay Som’s first since Nothing’s Changed, her 2018 collaborative EP with Justus Proffit. She’s also set to open Mitski’s “Be the Cowboy Tour” beginning March 30th.

