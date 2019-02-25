J. Cole reveals new “Middle Child” video: Watch

J. Cole's new "Middle Child" music video

J. Cole ushered in 2019 last month with a fresh single in “Middle Child”. Today, the Dreamville rapper has returned with its captivating new music video.

Directed by Mez, the visual sees Cole rapping in various locations, including a room full of dead bodies, a runway, and a racing track. In one of the clip’s more interesting scenes, Cole is hanging out in a cabin that has three rappers’ heads mounted on the wall while the following words flash on the screen: “Your Favorite Rapper/ This Could Be You/ Ask for a Feature”.



On the track itself, Cole can be heard name-dropping NBA all-star LeBron James and Drake. He also reflects on what it’s like being a “middle child” MC growing up between two different generations of rappers (“I’m little bro and big bro all at once/ Just left the lab with young 21 Savage/ I’m about to go and meet Jigga for lunch”).

Watch the visual below.

“Middle Child” features production from T-Minus, who previously helmed “Kevin’s Heart” from Cole’s most recent album, 2018’s acclaimed KOD. It’s unclear whether the track is a standalone single or part of a larger, forthcoming release. Cole is known to be developing several projects at the moment, including a third volume in Dreamville Records’ Revenge of the Dreamers compilation series as well as a previously announced solo album called The Fall Off.

Today’s offering follows Cole’s Creed II soundtrack submission, collaborations with Offset and Anderson .Paak, and his Summer 2018 “Album of the Year” freestyle. It also comes ahead of his inaugural Dreamville Festival in April.

The noted basketball fan recently headlined the NBA All-Star Game Halftime Show (as well as attempted a cool slam dunk) in his home state of North Carolina.

Pick up KOD and other Cole releases on vinyl by heading to ReverbLP.