Jennifer Tilly trashes new Child’s Play remake: “#NotmyChucky”

Earlier this morning, Orion dropped the first real teaser trailer for their forthcoming remake of Child’s Play. While this writer will certainly be there opening night, he can’t say the same for Jennifer Tilly, who plays Chucky’s on-screen love interest, Tiffany.

Today, the veteran actress offered her two cents on Twitter, tweeting, “New ‘Chucky’ movie? Ummm…no. Tiffany and I are gonna sit this one out.#NotmyChucky” Even better, she shared a photo of herself holding the iconic doll, which you can see at the bottom.



Needless to say, she’s hardly alone in her thoughts, and her sentiments have since been retweeted and liked hundreds of times over. But they also echo that of original creator Don Mancini, who’s currently working on a Child’s Play series for Syfy.

Last year, both Mancini and longtime franchise producer David Kirschner declined to serve as executive producers for the remake with Mancini contending that it would “muddy” the franchise he’s still building.

When Orion revealed Chucky back in September, Mancini, much like Tilly today, threw some shade by sharing the infamous Mariah Carey “I Don’t Know Her” image, adding, “THIS IS ALL I HAVE TO SAY ON THAT SUBJECT.”

He’s yet to respond to today’s trailer, though he’s probably got enough Chucky business to attend to — and so will you. For now, just sit back and take solace in knowing that you’ll now have multiple killer dolls to scare you in the near future.

Child’s Play hits theaters on June 14th.

