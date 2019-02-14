Jenny Lewis unveils new song “Heads Gonna Roll” featuring Ringo Starr: Stream

March 22nd marks the return of Jenny Lewis, as the Rilo Kiley singer will release her first album in four years, On the Line. The Voyager follow-up was initially teased with last month’s indelible, “Red Bull & Hennessy”, which we highlighted on our New Sounds playlist of must-hear gems. Lewis has now broken off a second track in “Heads Gonna Roll”.
Not to be confused with the similarly titled Yeah Yeah Yeahs hit, today’s offering sees Lewis taking a “little trip up north in a borrowed convertible red Porsche with a narcoleptic poet from Duluth.” She and her travel partner eventually “disagreed about everything from Elliott Smith to Grenadine/ He fell asleep/ And I put up the roof.”
Lewis debuted the song live on A Prairie Home Companion almost a year ago, but now we can hear it in its full, studio version which boasts contributions from multiple legendary musicians. Ringo Starr helps out on drums, while Don Was lends a hand on bass and The Heartbreakers’ Benmont Tench mans the Hammond B3 organ.
Check it out below.
In support of On the Line, Lewis will kick off a lengthy tour on March 26th. Some of the dates will see her take the stage with Death Cab for Cutie for the first time in over a decade. Update: Lewis has announced a new leg of headlining dates spread throughout July, August, September, October, and November. You can get tickets here.
Pick up Lewis’ releases on vinyl over on ReverbLP.
Jenny Lewis 2019 Tour Dates:
03/26 – Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theatre
03/27 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
03/29 – St. Paul, MN @ The Palace
03/30 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
03/31 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
04/02 – Iowa City, IA @ Mission Creek Festival
04/04 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Jones Assembly
04/05 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall
04/06 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
04/07 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
04/09 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Varsity Theatre
04/10 – Jackson, MS @ Duling Hall
04/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
04/13-19 – Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival
05/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
05/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
05/13 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
05/14 – Albuquerque, NM @ Kimo Theatre
05/16 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
05/17 – Bellvue, CO @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre
05/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room
05/20 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
05/21 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore
05/22 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
05/24 – Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock Music Festival
05/25 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater
05/26 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
06/11 – Portland, ME @ Thompsons Point *
06/12 – Burlington, VT @ The Green at Shelburne *
06/14 – New Haven, CT @College Street *
06/15 — Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Tennis Stadium *
06/16 — Portsmouth, NH @ Prescott Park Arts Festival
06/18 — Detroit, MI @ The Masonic *
06/20 — Toronto, ON @ Echo Beach *
06/21 — Cooperstown, NY @ Ommegang Brewery *
06/22 — Northampton, MA @ Calvin Theatre
07/10 — Aspen, CO @ The Belly Up
07/12 — Jackson, WY @ Pink Garter Theatre
07/14 — Whitefish, MT @ Under The Big Sky Festival
07/24 — Brighton, UK @ Komedia
07/25 — London, UK @ Electric Ballroom
07/27 — Edinburgh, UK @ Queens Hall
07/28 — Manchester, UK @ RNCM Concert Hall
07/29 — Dublin, IE @ The Button Factory
08/17 — St. Louis @ The Paegent
09/05 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
09/07 — Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
09/10 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
09/11 — Orlando, FL @ The Beacham
09/13 — New Orleans, LA @ The Civic
09/14 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
09/15 — Springfield, MO @ Gillioz Theatre
09/17 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
09/18 — Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theatre
10/25 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues
10/26 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
10/29 — Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre
11/01 — Montreal, QC @ L’Astral
11/03 — Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre
* = w/ Death Cab For Cutie