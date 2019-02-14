Jenny Lewis unveils new song “Heads Gonna Roll” featuring Ringo Starr: Stream

Jenny Lewis, photo by Ben Kaye

March 22nd marks the return of Jenny Lewis, as the Rilo Kiley singer will release her first album in four years, On the Line. The Voyager follow-up was initially teased with last month’s indelible, “Red Bull & Hennessy”, which we highlighted on our New Sounds playlist of must-hear gems. Lewis has now broken off a second track in “Heads Gonna Roll”.

Not to be confused with the similarly titled Yeah Yeah Yeahs hit, today’s offering sees Lewis taking a “little trip up north in a borrowed convertible red Porsche with a narcoleptic poet from Duluth.” She and her travel partner eventually “disagreed about everything from Elliott Smith to Grenadine/ He fell asleep/ And I put up the roof.”



(Read: The 10 Most Anticipated Indie Rock Albums of 2019)

Lewis debuted the song live on A Prairie Home Companion almost a year ago, but now we can hear it in its full, studio version which boasts contributions from multiple legendary musicians. Ringo Starr helps out on drums, while Don Was lends a hand on bass and The Heartbreakers’ Benmont Tench mans the Hammond B3 organ.

Check it out below.

In support of On the Line, Lewis will kick off a lengthy tour on March 26th. Some of the dates will see her take the stage with Death Cab for Cutie for the first time in over a decade. Update: Lewis has announced a new leg of headlining dates spread throughout July, August, September, October, and November. You can get tickets here.

Pick up Lewis’ releases on vinyl over on ReverbLP.

Jenny Lewis 2019 Tour Dates:

03/26 – Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theatre

03/27 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

03/29 – St. Paul, MN @ The Palace

03/30 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

03/31 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

04/02 – Iowa City, IA @ Mission Creek Festival

04/04 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Jones Assembly

04/05 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall

04/06 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

04/07 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

04/09 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Varsity Theatre

04/10 – Jackson, MS @ Duling Hall

04/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

04/13-19 – Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival

05/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

05/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

05/13 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

05/14 – Albuquerque, NM @ Kimo Theatre

05/16 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

05/17 – Bellvue, CO @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre

05/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room

05/20 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

05/21 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore

05/22 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

05/24 – Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock Music Festival

05/25 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater

05/26 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

06/11 – Portland, ME @ Thompsons Point *

06/12 – Burlington, VT @ The Green at Shelburne *

06/14 – New Haven, CT @College Street *

06/15 — Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Tennis Stadium *

06/16 — Portsmouth, NH @ Prescott Park Arts Festival

06/18 — Detroit, MI @ The Masonic *

06/20 — Toronto, ON @ Echo Beach *

06/21 — Cooperstown, NY @ Ommegang Brewery *

06/22 — Northampton, MA @ Calvin Theatre

07/10 — Aspen, CO @ The Belly Up

07/12 — Jackson, WY @ Pink Garter Theatre

07/14 — Whitefish, MT @ Under The Big Sky Festival

07/24 — Brighton, UK @ Komedia

07/25 — London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

07/27 — Edinburgh, UK @ Queens Hall

07/28 — Manchester, UK @ RNCM Concert Hall

07/29 — Dublin, IE @ The Button Factory

08/17 — St. Louis @ The Paegent

09/05 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

09/07 — Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

09/10 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

09/11 — Orlando, FL @ The Beacham

09/13 — New Orleans, LA @ The Civic

09/14 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

09/15 — Springfield, MO @ Gillioz Theatre

09/17 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

09/18 — Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theatre

10/25 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues

10/26 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

10/29 — Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre

11/01 — Montreal, QC @ L’Astral

11/03 — Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

* = w/ Death Cab For Cutie