Jessie Ware returns with new song “Adore You”: Stream

UK crooner continues to mine her club music roots

on February 13, 2019, 3:44pm
Jessie Ware "Adore You" new song music release album update
Jessie Ware

Jessie Ware is currently working on a new album and, judging by early previews, she’s returning to the club roots of her stellar 2012 debut, Devotion. We heard this on last October’s house-inflected “Overtime”; her enduring love for dance music is also on full display on today’s “Adore You” track.

Co-written and produced by Joseph Mount of Metronomy, with mixing from James Ford of Simian Mobile Disco, the new offering keeps a steady pulse that lands somewhere between intimate, evening lullaby and the kind of mellow euphoria that sets in after a long night out at the club.

“I think I’m falling for you,” Ware sings breathily and beautifully, “and I know that I adore you.”

“I’ve wanted to work with Joe for such a long time and this is the first thing we did in the studio together,” said Ware in a statement. “This is ‘Adore You.’ It’s just a little something to tie you over with until my next release. It feels fitting to put this out when I’m about to become a new mum again and feel the most confident I’ve ever felt about my music. Happy Valentines, I adore you all.”

Take a listen below.

Ware, who’s teamed with other dance artists like Disclosure and SBTRKT, last put out a full-length in 2017 with Glasshouse. Pick up that album, along with Ware’s others, on vinyl over on ReverbLP.

