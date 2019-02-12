J.I.D enlists Saba for “Catch Me If You Can Tour”

J.I.D has announced the second leg of his “Catch Me If You Can Tour”, and it features direct support from Chicago’s own Saba.
The North American outing begins in early May and will see the two rappers passing through cities such as Washington, DC, Baltimore, Cleveland, Philadelphia, and New York. Additionally, they’ll make stops in Toronto, Montreal, Minneapolis, Vancouver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Denver, and Houston. J.I.D’s set at Miami’s Rolling Loud Festival is part of the itinerary as well, and Mereba and Deante Hitchcock will also open on select dates.
The “Catch Me If You Can Tour” comes in continued support of J.I.D’s latest album, DiCaprio 2. Saba, meanwhile, dropped one of the best records of 2018 in Care for Me.
Consult the full itinerary below. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 15th. You can get tickets here.
J.I.D 2019 Tour Dates:
02/13 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
02/14 – Ann Arbor, MI @ The Blind Pig
02/15 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection
02/17 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
02/19 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s Music Diner
02/27 – Melbourne, AU @ Max Watts Melbourne
03/01 – Melbourne, AU @ Max Watts Melbourne
03/06 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place
03/07 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
03/08 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
03/09 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater
03/10 – College Park, MD @ MilkBoy Arthouse
03/13 – Tallahassee, FL @ Potbelly’s
03/14 – Gainesville, FL @ High Dive
03/20 – Nashville, TN @ The Cannery
03/21 – Birmingham, AL @ Zydeco
05/03 – Washington, DC @ Fillmore #
05/05 – Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage
05/07 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom #
05/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA
05/09 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation #
05/11 – Miami, FL @ Rolling Loud Festival
05/12 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza #
05/15 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix #
05/16 – Montreal, QC @ L’Astral #
05/18 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave #
05/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line #
05/22 – Winnipeg, MB @ Garrick #
05/24 – Calgary, AB @ Palace #
05/25 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall #
05/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom #$
05/29 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox #$
05/30 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom #$
06/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ Emerge Impact + Music Conference
06/02 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA #$
06/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda #$
06/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee #$
06/09 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes #$
06/12 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater #$
06/14 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues #$
06/15 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues #$
06/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Centerstage #$
07/05-07 – Dublin, IE @ Longitude Festival
07/10-14 – Dour, BE @ Dour Festival
# = w/ Saba
$ = w/ Deante Hitchcock
Both J.I.D and Saba previously appeared on a remix of Foster the People’s “Pay the Man”: