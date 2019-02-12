J.I.D enlists Saba for “Catch Me If You Can Tour”

J.I.D. and Saba

J.I.D has announced the second leg of his “Catch Me If You Can Tour”, and it features direct support from Chicago’s own Saba.

The North American outing begins in early May and will see the two rappers passing through cities such as Washington, DC, Baltimore, Cleveland, Philadelphia, and New York. Additionally, they’ll make stops in Toronto, Montreal, Minneapolis, Vancouver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Denver, and Houston. J.I.D’s set at Miami’s Rolling Loud Festival is part of the itinerary as well, and Mereba and Deante Hitchcock will also open on select dates.



(Read: The 10 Most Anticipated Hip-Hop Albums of 2019)

The “Catch Me If You Can Tour” comes in continued support of J.I.D’s latest album, DiCaprio 2. Saba, meanwhile, dropped one of the best records of 2018 in Care for Me.

Consult the full itinerary below. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 15th. You can get tickets here.

J.I.D 2019 Tour Dates:

02/13 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

02/14 – Ann Arbor, MI @ The Blind Pig

02/15 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection

02/17 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

02/19 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s Music Diner

02/27 – Melbourne, AU @ Max Watts Melbourne

03/01 – Melbourne, AU @ Max Watts Melbourne

03/06 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place

03/07 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

03/08 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

03/09 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater

03/10 – College Park, MD @ MilkBoy Arthouse

03/13 – Tallahassee, FL @ Potbelly’s

03/14 – Gainesville, FL @ High Dive

03/20 – Nashville, TN @ The Cannery

03/21 – Birmingham, AL @ Zydeco

05/03 – Washington, DC @ Fillmore #

05/05 – Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage

05/07 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom #

05/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA

05/09 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation #

05/11 – Miami, FL @ Rolling Loud Festival

05/12 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza #

05/15 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix #

05/16 – Montreal, QC @ L’Astral #

05/18 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave #

05/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line #

05/22 – Winnipeg, MB @ Garrick #

05/24 – Calgary, AB @ Palace #

05/25 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall #

05/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom #$

05/29 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox #$

05/30 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom #$

06/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ Emerge Impact + Music Conference

06/02 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA #$

06/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda #$

06/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee #$

06/09 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes #$

06/12 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater #$

06/14 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues #$

06/15 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues #$

06/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Centerstage #$

07/05-07 – Dublin, IE @ Longitude Festival

07/10-14 – Dour, BE @ Dour Festival

# = w/ Saba

$ = w/ Deante Hitchcock

Both J.I.D and Saba previously appeared on a remix of Foster the People’s “Pay the Man”: