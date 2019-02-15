John Legend rallies for social justice on new song “Preach”: Stream

John Legend in the "Preach" music video

John Legend has released a powerful new song today titled, “Preach”. Released via Columbia Records, the track highlights the difference between hoping and praying for societal change and actually working to make that change happen.

After addressing the “broken” and “tragic” state of affairs in this country, the youngest-ever EGOT winner croons, I can’t see the use in me crying/ if I’m not even trying to make the change I wanna see.” Later, in the song’s chorus, Legend reiterates this point, repeating, “I can’t sit and hope/ I can’t just sit and pray/ that I can find a love/ when all I see is pain … and though I do believe/ I can’t just preach.”



The new single comes paired with a music video that reflects on racial bias among police officers, school shootings, and the state of America’s southern border. Directed by Dominique DeLeon, and helmed to look like a dream sequence, it stars Legend himself as he “travels” to various US sites of tragedy, such as the US/Mexico border. The clip concludes with a striking scene that calls for better relations between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

Check out the poignant visual below.

“Preach” is one of the first of its kind to leverage YouTube’s new built-in fundraising platform for non-profits. Legend is calling on fans moved by the video to donate to his campaign, FREEAMERICA, which “aims to amplify the conversation about mass incarceration at the local, state, and national levels.”

Beginning in 2014, Legend traveled the country during his “Listening & Learning Tour” to speak with “the currently and formerly incarcerated, their families, law enforcement, district attorneys, and advocates who are working every day to create widespread change” to create his platform. For more information or to donate directly, head to FREEAMERICA’s website.

Last year, Legend celebrated the release of his first Christmas album, A Legendary Christmas. Pick up that record and other Legend releases on vinyl by heading over to ReverbLP.