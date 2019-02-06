Thurston Moore and Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones announce collaborative performance

Thurston Moore (photo by Lior Phillips) and John Paul Jones (photo by Ben Kaye)

Two titans of rock will join forces next month for what will surely go down as a collaboration for the ages. John Paul Jones, bassist and keyboardist of the legendary Led Zeppelin, and Thurston Moore, of experimental icons Sonic Youth, are set to perform together at a London fundraising event on March 28th.

Taking place at the 100 Club, the event marks the culmination of annual fundraising efforts by community radio station Resonance FM. The non-profit station has been broadcasting since 1998 thanks to the efforts of the London Musicians’ Collective charity.



Jones and Moore’s one-off collaboration will undoubtedly draw enough attention to keep Resonance running healthily for a good while. The duo will be joined by improvisational jazz drummer Steven Noble, known for his work with the likes of Derek Bailer, Joe McPhee, and Matthew Shipp. Resonance plugs the performance as a “unique musical meeting of three of the most inventive performers of our time — for perhaps the only time.”

Tickets are going for about $65 and are available now.

Jones previously teamed with Moore and Sonic Youth in 2009 for a stage show called Nearly Ninety to celebrate choreographer Merce Cunningham’s 90th birthday. The event took place at the Brooklyn Academy of Music just months before Cunningham’s death.