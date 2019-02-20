Johnny Marr announces 2019 spring tour dates

Morrissey is heading to Canada, Johnny Marr is heading to the States.
In support of last year’s Call the Comet, the former Smiths guitarist has announced a round of dates that take him coast to coast. The jaunt begins on April 27th in Atlanta and goes through a May 21st gig in Los Angeles. Maybe he’ll play “This Charming Man” again?
In related news, Marr still doesn’t have a Funko figure.
Johnny Marr 2019 Tour Dates:
04/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
04/28 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre
04/29 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre
05/01 – Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theater
05/03 – Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall
05/04 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
05/06 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
05/07 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom
05/08 – Portland, ME @ Aura
05/10 – London, ON @ London Music Hall
05/11 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrews Hall
05/13 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
05/14 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater
05/15 – Kansas City, MO @ Voodoo Lounge at Harrah’s
05/16 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre
05/18 – Las Vegas @ Brooklyn Bowl
05/19 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
05/20 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
05/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ John Anson Ford Ampitheatre
05/25 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival
08/10 – Edinburgh, UK @ Princes Street Gardens
08/23 – Montagny-Sainte-Félicité, FR @ Domaine National de St. Cloud