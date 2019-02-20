Johnny Marr announces 2019 spring tour dates

Johnny Marr, photo by Heather Kaplan

Morrissey is heading to Canada, Johnny Marr is heading to the States.

In support of last year’s Call the Comet, the former Smiths guitarist has announced a round of dates that take him coast to coast. The jaunt begins on April 27th in Atlanta and goes through a May 21st gig in Los Angeles. Maybe he’ll play “This Charming Man” again?



In related news, Marr still doesn’t have a Funko figure.

Johnny Marr 2019 Tour Dates:

04/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

04/28 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

04/29 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre

05/01 – Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theater

05/03 – Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall

05/04 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

05/06 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

05/07 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom

05/08 – Portland, ME @ Aura

05/10 – London, ON @ London Music Hall

05/11 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrews Hall

05/13 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

05/14 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater

05/15 – Kansas City, MO @ Voodoo Lounge at Harrah’s

05/16 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

05/18 – Las Vegas @ Brooklyn Bowl

05/19 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

05/20 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

05/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ John Anson Ford Ampitheatre

05/25 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival

08/10 – Edinburgh, UK @ Princes Street Gardens

08/23 – Montagny-Sainte-Félicité, FR @ Domaine National de St. Cloud