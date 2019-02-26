Menu
Jordan Peele casts new Candyman for reboot

Aquaman star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will follow in the footsteps of Tony Todd

on February 26, 2019, 1:12pm
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Tony Todd, Candyman, Horror, Jordan Peele
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Tony Todd

“Who can take tomorrow and dip it in a dream? Separate the sorrow and make us all scream?” The Candyman, of course, and it would appear that Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions has found the new face to do just that for his forthcoming reboot.

According to Variety, Aquaman star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who portrayed Black Manta in the underwater blockbuster, has been cast in the lead role. He’ll fill in the iconic shoes and the whole creepy bee suit thing that previously belonged to Tony Todd.

As previously reported, writer and director Nia DaCosta will helm the picture which will return to the original neighborhood of the 1992 classic, specifically the now-gentrified section of Chicago where the Cabrini-Green housing projects once stood.

(Read: An Interview with Jordan Peele: On Get Out, Candyman, and Why Horror Must Evolve)

Candyman returns on June 12th, 2020. Production is expected to begin this Spring.

