The Lonely Island and Seth Rogen’s Fyre Festival spoof film is still very much in the works

The Lonely Island in "I'm On A Boat"

Jorma Taccone is busy, both with the premiere of his latest series Miracle Workers, a new comedy premiering on TBS next Tuesday, as well as the projects he’s currently trying to bring to life. In a new interview with The Daily Beast, Taccone revealed he’s working alongside his fellow Lonely Island members (Andy Samberg and Akiva Schaffer) and Seth Rogen on a Fyre Festival spoof film.

The project was first mentioned back in 2017, shortly after the dumpster fire of a music festival took place. At the time, they revealed that they had actually came up with the idea prior to Fyre Fest’s ill-fated story going viral. “This seems like a good time to mention the movie we are making with @thelonelyisland about a music festival that goes HORRIBLY WRONG,” Rogen tweeted at the time. “For real, thinking about suing #FyreFestival for stealing our idea,” added The Lonely Island.



Though it’s been over a year since we last heard anything about the project, Taccone assures fans that it’s still very much in the works. “I don’t want to divulge all the details but we’re figuring it out right now,” he told The Daily Beast.

A huge fan of the Netflix documentary (which he’s seen three time… although he’s yet to watch the Hulu one), Taccone imagines the movie in a similar vein to The Lonely Island’s underrated feature, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping. “You’ve seen the docs, right? It’s crazy. This is something that Akiva and Seth cooked up, and we’re figuring it all out right now.”

Taccone’s also been aggressively pitching a television sequel to his 2010 SNL-sketch-turned-feature-film MacGruber. Although there’s no word on if any studio has bitten, he confirmed that the cast of the original movie – including the likes of Will Forte, Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Val Kilmer, and Ryan Phillippe – are all on-board. Although the film bombed at the box office, it’s become known as a cult-classic, and Taccone’s hoping it can have a second life as eight-to-ten episode series on a streaming service.

“We’ve had so many ideas over the years, from the moment we stopped filming…We can expand the world now,” Taccone shared, adding, “What’s nice is that, when you make something that had the heartbreak of not doing so well financially…I would feel terrible if the people involved were embarrassed about it, but Ryan loves that shit, Kristen loves that shit, all the people involved are so psyched.”

The Lonely Island performed their first ever live show at last year’s Comedy Central’s Clusterfest, and are set to return to the stage this summer for an appearance at Bonnaroo. This week, they appeared alongside Robyn and Beck on “Super Cool” off the soundtrack to The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part.

Also fun fact to make you feel old, their debut album Incredibad is turning 10 years old this weekend!