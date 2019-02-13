Jesus Christ! Josh Brolin also joins Denis Villeneuve’s Dune

Josh Brolin in Sicario: Day of the Soldado

Okay, this is getting ridiculous: Josh Brolin has also joined Denis Villeneuve’s two-part adaptation of Frank Herbert’s Dune.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Brolin will play Gurney Halleck, a swordsman who’s loyal to Timothee Chalamet’s Paul Atreides and his family. The role was previously played by Patrick Stewart in David Lynch’s adaptation.



This isn’t Brolin’s first rodeo with Villeneuve. The two previously worked together on 2015’s Sicario as CIA officer Matt Graver, a role he revisited in the Villeneuve-less sequel, Sicario: Day of the Soldado.

(Read: Our 2017 Filmmaker of the Year Profile with Denis Villeneuve)

As previously reported, Brolin joins a cast that includes Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgard, Javier Bardem, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, and Charlotte Rampling.

Dune tells the story of a fallen noble family and an evil galactic emperor, who battle for control over a desert planet named Arrakis, where a rare spice drug is the most lucrative export. Villeneuve adapted the story with Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts.

Shooting will commence this spring in Budapest and Jordan.