Kacey Musgraves appears on dreamy new Judah & The Lion single, “pictures”: Stream

Judah and the Lion and Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves has teamed with Judah & The Lion for the latter’s latest single, “pictures”.

The 2019 Album of the Year Grammy winner is heavily featured throughout the sentimental track, singing a full verse on her own as well as adding angelic harmonies to Judah Akers’ lead vocals. “You were mine always and now you’re gone,” sings a regretful Musgraves. “Look what we’ve become/ Just another sad song of a love gone wrong/ I hate that I’m taking our pictures off the wall.”



Akers explained the inspiration for “pictures” in a statement:

“I had a really deep moment with my mom when she called me and broke down bawling about how hard it was to move from our family house. I kind of saw my mom as a human for the first time, and it made me really empathetic toward her. I wrote the song from her perspective and it came in a flood, in five minutes, right after the call. I needed to write it because I was heartsick.”

Stream the collaboration below via its lyric video.

Musgraves is just starting her intense “Oh, What a World Tour”, which she’ll be on through September. Find tickets for the trek are available via LiveNation or on the secondary market via StubHub.

“pictures” Artwork:

“pictures” appears on Judah & The Lion’s forthcoming album, Pep Talks, due out on May 3rd via Cletus the Van/Caroline. Marking the band’s third full-length release, the record began to generate buzz with its lead single, “Over my Head”, which quickly broke into Alternative Radio’s Top 10 listing.

The band has also announced a new “intimate album listening and storytelling experience.” In promotion of Pep Talks, Judah & The Lion will perform in six cities across the Southeast this April, with Akers, Brian Macdonald, and Nate Zuercher on hand to preview the record and offer exclusive insight into its creation. See the group’s full tour itinerary below.

Judah & The Lion 2019 Tour Dates:

04/16 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater

04/17 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre

04/18 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club

04/23 – College Station, TX @ Rudder Theatre

04/24 – Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge

04/25 – Columbia, MO @ Blue Note

05/17 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival

05/18 – Richardson, TX @ Wildflower Music Festival

07/12 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival

07/20 – Paris, FR @ Lollapalooza Paris