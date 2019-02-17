Chicago police believe Jussie Smollett staged his attack: Report

Jussie Smollett

Chicago police now believe Empire actor Jussie Smollett orchestrated the alleged attack against him.

According to CNN, Olabinjo and Abimbola Osundairo, the two Nigerian brothers who were initially considered suspects in the alleged attack, told detectives that Smollett hired them to stage the assault.



The Osundairo brothers, who both appeared on Empire as extras, were arrested on Wednesday under suspicion that they were behind Smollett’s assault. However, they were released on Friday without charges.

Smollett initially told police that he was attacked by two men outside a Subway restaurant in Chicago during the early morning hours of January 29th. The 36-year-old actor, who is openly gay, described the assailants as white men wearing ski masks, who asked Smollett if he was “that f***ot Empire n*****?” before attacking him with a rope and bleach. As they fled the scene the men yelled, “This is MAGA country!” according to Smollett.

Police have obtained records showing the Osundairo brothers purchased the rope found around Smollett’s neck at an Ace Hardware store in Chicago, CNN reports.

Rafer Weigel of Chicago’s FOX 32, citing police sources, says the brothers agreed to cooperate after police threatened to charge them with battery.

