Just Like Heaven Festival is your 2007 playlist come to life

Featuring Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Phoenix, MGMT, Beach House, Passion Pit, Grizzly Bear, The Rapture, and more

on February 05, 2019, 1:28pm
Yeah Yeah Yeahs (Lior Philips), Phoenix (Phillip Cosores), Beach House (Cosores)
Just Like Heaven is a new one-day music festival being put on by Coachella producers Goldenvoice. The inaugural edition takes place Saturday, May 4th in Long Beach, California, and the lineup is a who’s who of indie rock royalty from the early aughts.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Phoenix, MGMT, and Beach House top the bill, alongside other notable acts including Passion Pit, Grizzly Bear, The Rapture, The Faint, Miike Snow, Peter Bjorn and John, Neon Indian, Washed Out, Tokyo Police Club, and STRFKR, among others.

General admission and VIP passes go on sale beginning Friday, February 8th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Head to the festival’s website for more information.

Just Like Heaven 2019 lineup

