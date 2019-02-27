K-pop group NCT 127 announces 2019 North American tour

NCT 127

Following the lead of BTS and BLACKPINK, NCT 127 is the latest K-pop group to plot a tour of North America.

“Neo City – The Origin Tour” consists of 12 North American shows taking place in April and May. Kicking off at Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center on April 24th, the itinerary also includes visits to Atlanta, Miami, Dallas, Phoenix, Houston, Chicago, San Jose, Los Angeles, Vancouver, and Toronto.



Further details of the North American leg, including venues and on-sale ticket information, will be announced shortly. Fans can also expect additional tour dates, including a European leg scheduled for later this year.

Get tickets to all of NCT 127’s upcoming tour dates here.

NTS 127’s “Neo City – The Origin Tour” Dates:

04/24 – New Jersey, NJ

04/26 – Atlanta, GA

04/28 – Miami, FL

05/01 – Dallas, TX

05/03 – Phoenix, AZ

05/05 – Houston, TX

05/07 – Chicago, IL

05/09 – San Jose, CA

05/10 – San Jose, CA

05/12 – Los Angeles, CA

05/17 – Vancouver, BC

05/19 – Toronto, CA

Last year, NCT 127 made their US TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where they performed “Regular” from their 2018 debut full-length, Regular-Irregular. Revisit the performance below.