Kacey Musgraves adds 2019 tour dates

Kacey Musgraves announced the initial run of her “Oh, What a World Tour” back in July of 2018, a solid half a year before it actually kicked off. With the leg finally having kicked off last month and many of the dates currently sold out, Musgraves has gone ahead and added more shows for later this summer.
The new dates come in continued support of one of last year’s best records, Golden Hour. After wrapping up her preliminary leg with a handful of festivals — Bonnaroo, Newport Folk, Governors Ball — Musgraves will head back on the road for 17 new shows kicking off August 24th. Stops include St. Louis, Cleveland, Toronto, Boston, Asheville, Phoenix, and two nights in New Orleans.
(Read: Top 50 Songs of 2018)
Openers for the initial dates include Natalie Prass and Soccer Mommy, so hopefully the new shows feature equally exciting talent. Pre-sale tickets for the new dates are now live, with general on-sale launching February 8th at 10:00 a.m. local time. You can pick up tickets to all of her announced shows here.
Find Musgrave’s full schedule below. You can pick up Golden Hour on vinyl via Reverb LP.
Kacey Musgraves 2019 Tour Dates:
02/01 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee *
02/02 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre *
02/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Grammy Museum at LA Live
02/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren $
02/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel $
02/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel $
02/16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
02/18 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall $
02/19 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre $
02/22 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre $
02/25 – Houston, TX @ Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
02/27 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *
02/28 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium #
03/01 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium ^
03/02 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium %
03/08 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory #
03/09 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater #
03/10 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater #
03/19 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre #
03/21 – Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre #
03/22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle
03/23 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle
03/25 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre *
04/12 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/19 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
05/10 – Brisbane, AU @ The Tivoli
05/12 – Sydney, AU @ Enmore Theatre
05/14 – Melbourne, AU @ Palais Theatre &
05/17 – Auckland, NZ @ Great Hall
06/01 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball
06/15 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival
06/23 – Telluride, CO @ Telluride Bluegrass Festival
06/26 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
07/26 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival
07/28 – Floyd, VA @ FloydFest
08/24 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
08/27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
08/28 – Santa Fe, NM @ Santa Fe Opera
09/04 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
09/05 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
09/06 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
09/07 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap Concert Hall
09/09 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre
09/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
09/12 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
09/13 – Charlottesville, VA @ Sprint Pavilion
09/14 – Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre
09/17 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
09/19 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
09/20 – Charleston, SC @ Volvo Car Stadium
09/27 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore
09/28 – New Orleans LA @ The Fillmore
11/11-15 – Punta Cana, DR @ All the Best Fest
* = w/ Liza Anne
$ = w/ Soccer Mommy
# = w/ Sinclair
^ = w/ Mountain Man
% = w/ Natalie Prass and Skyline Motel
& = w/ Bahamas
Musgraves is up for Album of the Year at this year’s Grammys, where’s she’s also set to perform. Other performers include Miley Cyrus, Janelle Monáe, Brandi Carlile, Cardi B, and (because there is no God) Post Malone with Red Hot Chili Peppers.