Kacey Musgraves adds 2019 tour dates

Kacey Musgraves, photo by Amy Price

Kacey Musgraves announced the initial run of her “Oh, What a World Tour” back in July of 2018, a solid half a year before it actually kicked off. With the leg finally having kicked off last month and many of the dates currently sold out, Musgraves has gone ahead and added more shows for later this summer.

The new dates come in continued support of one of last year’s best records, Golden Hour. After wrapping up her preliminary leg with a handful of festivals — Bonnaroo, Newport Folk, Governors Ball — Musgraves will head back on the road for 17 new shows kicking off August 24th. Stops include St. Louis, Cleveland, Toronto, Boston, Asheville, Phoenix, and two nights in New Orleans.



(Read: Top 50 Songs of 2018)

Openers for the initial dates include Natalie Prass and Soccer Mommy, so hopefully the new shows feature equally exciting talent. Pre-sale tickets for the new dates are now live, with general on-sale launching February 8th at 10:00 a.m. local time. You can pick up tickets to all of her announced shows here.

Find Musgrave’s full schedule below. You can pick up Golden Hour on vinyl via Reverb LP.

Kacey Musgraves 2019 Tour Dates:

02/01 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee *

02/02 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre *

02/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Grammy Museum at LA Live

02/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren $

02/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel $

02/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel $

02/16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

02/18 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall $

02/19 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre $

02/22 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre $

02/25 – Houston, TX @ Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

02/27 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *

02/28 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium #

03/01 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium ^

03/02 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium %

03/08 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory #

03/09 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater #

03/10 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater #

03/19 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre #

03/21 – Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre #

03/22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

03/23 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

03/25 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre *

04/12 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/19 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

05/10 – Brisbane, AU @ The Tivoli

05/12 – Sydney, AU @ Enmore Theatre

05/14 – Melbourne, AU @ Palais Theatre &

05/17 – Auckland, NZ @ Great Hall

06/01 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball

06/15 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival

06/23 – Telluride, CO @ Telluride Bluegrass Festival

06/26 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

07/26 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

07/28 – Floyd, VA @ FloydFest

08/24 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

08/27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

08/28 – Santa Fe, NM @ Santa Fe Opera

09/04 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

09/05 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

09/06 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

09/07 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap Concert Hall

09/09 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre

09/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

09/12 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

09/13 – Charlottesville, VA @ Sprint Pavilion

09/14 – Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre

09/17 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

09/19 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

09/20 – Charleston, SC @ Volvo Car Stadium

09/27 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore

09/28 – New Orleans LA @ The Fillmore

11/11-15 – Punta Cana, DR @ All the Best Fest

* = w/ Liza Anne

$ = w/ Soccer Mommy

# = w/ Sinclair

^ = w/ Mountain Man

% = w/ Natalie Prass and Skyline Motel

& = w/ Bahamas

Musgraves is up for Album of the Year at this year’s Grammys, where’s she’s also set to perform. Other performers include Miley Cyrus, Janelle Monáe, Brandi Carlile, Cardi B, and (because there is no God) Post Malone with Red Hot Chili Peppers.