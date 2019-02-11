Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Kacey Musgraves delivers elegant performance of “Rainbow” at 2019 Grammys: Watch

The young singer-songwriter set the bar high with an incredibly emotional vocal performance

by
on February 10, 2019, 9:32pm
1 comment
Kacey Musgraves 2019 Grammy Awards Performance Rainbows
Kacey Musgraves performs at the 2019 Grammy Awards

It’s already been an incredible night for Kacey Musgraves at the 2019 Grammys. The singer-songwriter took home both Best Country Solo Performance for “Butterflies” and Best Country Song for “Space Cowboy” off last year’s Golden Hour, which took home Best Country Album.

With that in mind, her solo performance of “Rainbow” felt almost like a celebration. Paired with a grand piano, Musgraves elegantly flew through her other Golden Hour hit, seemingly tipping off the night and setting the bar high.

Watch below.

Musgraves is still up for Album of the Year. For more performances and winners from the 2019 Grammys, check out our ongoing coverage. Also watch Musgraves take part in the Dolly Parton tribute led by Dolly herself.

Previous Story
Red Hot Chili Peppers and Post Malone team up at 2019 Grammys: Watch
Next Story
Cardi B luxuriously performs “Money” at 2019 Grammys: Watch
1 comment