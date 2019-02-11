Kacey Musgraves delivers elegant performance of “Rainbow” at 2019 Grammys: Watch

Kacey Musgraves performs at the 2019 Grammy Awards

It’s already been an incredible night for Kacey Musgraves at the 2019 Grammys. The singer-songwriter took home both Best Country Solo Performance for “Butterflies” and Best Country Song for “Space Cowboy” off last year’s Golden Hour, which took home Best Country Album.

With that in mind, her solo performance of “Rainbow” felt almost like a celebration. Paired with a grand piano, Musgraves elegantly flew through her other Golden Hour hit, seemingly tipping off the night and setting the bar high.



Watch below.

Musgraves is still up for Album of the Year. For more performances and winners from the 2019 Grammys, check out our ongoing coverage. Also watch Musgraves take part in the Dolly Parton tribute led by Dolly herself.