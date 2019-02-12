Kali Uchis and Jorja Smith announce co-headlining tour

The Kali and Jorja Tour

Two of R&B’s most exciting young voices, Kali Uchis and Jorja Smith, are teaming up for a co-headlining North American tour.

Aptly titled “The Kali & Jorja Tour”, the 18-date outing kicks off April 28th in Washington, DC and runs through the end of May. Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, February 15th. You can also get them here.



Uchis and Smith both released stellar debut albums in 2018 with Isolation and Lost and Found, respectively.

The Kali & Jorja Tour:

04/28 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

04/30 – Philadelphia , PA @ The Fillmore – Philadelphia

05/01 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

05/03 – New York, NY @ Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

05/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

05/08 – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore – Miami Beach

05/10 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

05/11 – Irving TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

05/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theater

05/17 – Santa Barbara @ Santa Barbara Bowl

05/18 – San Francisco @ Frost Amphitheatre

05/20 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

05/22 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

05/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

05/25 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

05/28 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

05/30 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach

