Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Kali Uchis and Jorja Smith announce co-headlining tour

"The Kali & Jorja Tour" launches in April

by
on February 12, 2019, 11:29am
0 comments
The Kali and Jorja Tour

Two of R&B’s most exciting young voices, Kali Uchis and Jorja Smith, are teaming up for a co-headlining North American tour.

Aptly titled “The Kali & Jorja Tour”, the 18-date outing kicks off April 28th in Washington, DC and runs through the end of May. Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, February 15th. You can also get them here.

Uchis and Smith both released stellar debut albums in 2018 with Isolation and Lost and Found, respectively.

The Kali & Jorja Tour:
04/28 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
04/30 – Philadelphia , PA @ The Fillmore – Philadelphia
05/01 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
05/03 – New York, NY @ Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
05/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
05/08 – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore – Miami Beach
05/10 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
05/11 – Irving TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
05/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theater
05/17 – Santa Barbara @ Santa Barbara Bowl
05/18 – San Francisco @ Frost Amphitheatre
05/20 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater
05/22 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum
05/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
05/25 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
05/28 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
05/30 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach

Kali Uchis Jorja Smith tour

Watch Uchis and Smith join forces in the video for “Tyrant”:

Previous Story
Finn Wolfhard portrays young Rivers Cuomo in Weezer’s video for a-ha’s “Take on Me”: Watch
Next Story
First trailer for Tolkien previews hunk Nicholas Hoult as The Lord of the Rings author: Watch
No comments