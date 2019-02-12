Kali Uchis and Jorja Smith announce co-headlining tour

Two of R&B’s most exciting young voices, Kali Uchis and Jorja Smith, are teaming up for a co-headlining North American tour.
Aptly titled “The Kali & Jorja Tour”, the 18-date outing kicks off April 28th in Washington, DC and runs through the end of May. Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, February 15th. You can also get them here.
Uchis and Smith both released stellar debut albums in 2018 with Isolation and Lost and Found, respectively.
The Kali & Jorja Tour:
04/28 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
04/30 – Philadelphia , PA @ The Fillmore – Philadelphia
05/01 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
05/03 – New York, NY @ Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
05/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
05/08 – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore – Miami Beach
05/10 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
05/11 – Irving TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
05/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theater
05/17 – Santa Barbara @ Santa Barbara Bowl
05/18 – San Francisco @ Frost Amphitheatre
05/20 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater
05/22 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum
05/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
05/25 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
05/28 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
05/30 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach
Watch Uchis and Smith join forces in the video for “Tyrant”: