For Valentine’s Day, Kanye trapped Kenny G in a minefield of roses

How much does Kanye West love Kim Kardashian? So much so that, for Valentine’s Day, he kidnapped Kenny G and held him hostage in a minefield of roses, demanding he play those sweet sexy sax sounds for all eternity.
Ok, so maybe that’s a bit extreme, but Kanye did bring the saxophonist to his house and had him serenade Kardashian while standing in a room filled entirely with single white and red roses with no viable passage way to escape.
Needless to say, Twitter has jokes for days:
If someone happens to be near Kim and Kanye’s house, can they please check on Kenny G and make sure he at least has some water?