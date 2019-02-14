Menu
For Valentine’s Day, Kanye trapped Kenny G in a minefield of roses

The saxophonist serenades Kardashian while standing in a room filled with single white and red roses

on February 14, 2019, 4:03pm
Kenny G, held hostage at Kim and Kanye's house
How much does Kanye West love Kim Kardashian? So much so that, for Valentine’s Day, he kidnapped Kenny G and held him hostage in a minefield of roses, demanding he play those sweet sexy sax sounds for all eternity.

Ok, so maybe that’s a bit extreme, but Kanye did bring the saxophonist to his house and had him serenade Kardashian while standing in a room filled entirely with single white and red roses with no viable passage way to escape.

Needless to say, Twitter has jokes for days:

If someone happens to be near Kim and Kanye’s house, can they please check on Kenny G and make sure he at least has some water?

