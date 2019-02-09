Kanye West sued by family of little girl sampled in “Ultralight Beam”

Kanye West, photo by Joshua Mellin

One of the many joys of Kanye West’s The Life of Pablo single “Ultralight Beam” is hearing the sample of that little girl praying in the very beginning. Unfortunately for Yeezy, that heavenly voice is now sending him into legal hell.

As TMZ reports, Andrew and Shirley Green, the legal guardians of Natalie, the then-four-year-old whose prayer went viral in early 2016, claim that Kanye asked the wrong parents for permission to use the sample.



In court documents obtained by TMZ, the Greens, who adopted Natalie in December 2012, claim that Kanye cleared the sample through Natalie’s biological mother Alice Johnson, who has no authorization.

What’s more, they state that Johnson never received a written license or payment in the aftermath, and are now currently seeking profits from the single in addition to other unspecified damages.

Revisit the track below, followed by the original viral video..