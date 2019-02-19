R.I.P. Karl Lagerfeld, fashion icon and noted music fan has died at 85

Fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld has died at the age of 85, according to the New York Times.

As the former creative director of fashion houses such as Chanel and Fenti, Lagerfeld frequently incorporated music into his work. Believing that “music gives color to the air of the moment,” he recruited the likes of Sir Elton John, Pharrell Williams, and Chromatics to soundtrack his runway shows. He also shot the artwork for Florence and the Machine’s single “Shake It Out”, and appeared in a music video from Jean-Roch and Snoop Dogg.



Additionally, Lagerfeld designed outfits for the likes of Lady Gaga, Rihanna, and Lily Allen. “You made me feel like a princess,” wrote Allen in a tribute post. “I never quite understood what you saw in me but I am forever grateful for the support that you and Chanel have given me over the last 15 years. Rest In Peace Karl, you were a true genius and will be missed, so much.”

Lagerfeld was such a fan of music that he reportedly kept upwards of 100 iPods and even employed an “iPod nanny” to ensure the devices were up to date.

He was not without controversy, however. In 2012, he was forced to apologize to Adele after describing the pop singer as a “little too fat.”