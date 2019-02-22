Kate Bush’s rarities collection, The Other Sides, to receive standalone release

Last year saw Kate Bush’s entire back catalog reissued on vinyl and CD as four distinct box sets. The fourth and final of these packages included a collection of covers, B-sides, alternate takes, and other rarities.
Now, Rhino has announced a standalone release for these rarities. Entitled The Other Sides, the four-CD collection is due out on March 22nd. Pre-orders are ongoing here.
(Read: The 20 Worst Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Snubs)
One of the four discs consists entirely of covers, including Bush’s versions of Elton John’s “Rocket Man” and “Candle In The Wind”, as well as George and Ira Gershwin’s “The Man I Love”. The set also boasts rare tracks such as “Brazil” from the Brazil film soundtrack, “Lyra” from the film The Golden Compass, “Be Kind To My Mistakes” from Nic Roeg’s film Castaway and “Humming,” and an early demo never released before.
Three videos are also available to view – released officially through Bush’s website for the first time since their original broadcast on TV. These include “Rocket Man”, “Under The Ivy”, and “The Man I Love”. Watch the first of those three clips below.
You can find more Kate Bush releases on vinyl via Reverb LP.
The Other Sides Artwork:
The Other Sides Tracklist:
Disc 1 – 12-Inch Mixes
01. Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)
02. The Big Sky (Meteorological Mix)
03. Cloudbusting (The Orgonon Mix)
04. Hounds Of Love (Alternative Mix)
05. Experiment IV (Extended Mix)
Disc 2 – The Other Side 1
01. Walk Straight Down The Middle
02. You Want Alchemy
03. Be Kind To My Mistakes
04. Lyra
05. Under The Ivy
06. Experiment IV
07. Ne T’Enfuis Pas
08. Un Baiser D’Enfant
09. Burning Bridge
10. Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) 2012 Remix
Disc 3 – The Other Side 2
01. Home For Christmas
02. One Last Look Around The House Before We Go
03. I’m Still Waiting
04. Warm And Soothing
05. Show A Little Devotion
06. Passing Through Air
07. Humming
08. Ran Tan Waltz
09. December Will Be Magic Again
10. Wuthering Heights (Remix / New Vocal from ‘The Whole Story’)
Disc 4 – In Others’ Words
01. Rocket Man
02. Sexual Healing
03. Mná na hÉireann
04. My Lagan Love
05. The Man I Love
06. Brazil (Sam Lowry’s First Dream)
07. The Handsome Cabin Boy
08. Lord Of The Reedy River
09. Candle In The Wind