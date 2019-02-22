Kate Bush’s rarities collection, The Other Sides, to receive standalone release

Kate Bush

Last year saw Kate Bush’s entire back catalog reissued on vinyl and CD as four distinct box sets. The fourth and final of these packages included a collection of covers, B-sides, alternate takes, and other rarities.

Now, Rhino has announced a standalone release for these rarities. Entitled The Other Sides, the four-CD collection is due out on March 22nd. Pre-orders are ongoing here.



(Read: The 20 Worst Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Snubs)

One of the four discs consists entirely of covers, including Bush’s versions of Elton John’s “Rocket Man” and “Candle In The Wind”, as well as George and Ira Gershwin’s “The Man I Love”. The set also boasts rare tracks such as “Brazil” from the Brazil film soundtrack, “Lyra” from the film The Golden Compass, “Be Kind To My Mistakes” from Nic Roeg’s film Castaway and “Humming,” and an early demo never released before.

Three videos are also available to view – released officially through Bush’s website for the first time since their original broadcast on TV. These include “Rocket Man”, “Under The Ivy”, and “The Man I Love”. Watch the first of those three clips below.

You can find more Kate Bush releases on vinyl via Reverb LP.

The Other Sides Artwork:

The Other Sides Tracklist:

Disc 1 – 12-Inch Mixes

01. Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)

02. The Big Sky (Meteorological Mix)

03. Cloudbusting (The Orgonon Mix)

04. Hounds Of Love (Alternative Mix)

05. Experiment IV (Extended Mix)

Disc 2 – The Other Side 1

01. Walk Straight Down The Middle

02. You Want Alchemy

03. Be Kind To My Mistakes

04. Lyra

05. Under The Ivy

06. Experiment IV

07. Ne T’Enfuis Pas

08. Un Baiser D’Enfant

09. Burning Bridge

10. Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) 2012 Remix

Disc 3 – The Other Side 2

01. Home For Christmas

02. One Last Look Around The House Before We Go

03. I’m Still Waiting

04. Warm And Soothing

05. Show A Little Devotion

06. Passing Through Air

07. Humming

08. Ran Tan Waltz

09. December Will Be Magic Again

10. Wuthering Heights (Remix / New Vocal from ‘The Whole Story’)

Disc 4 – In Others’ Words

01. Rocket Man

02. Sexual Healing

03. Mná na hÉireann

04. My Lagan Love

05. The Man I Love

06. Brazil (Sam Lowry’s First Dream)

07. The Handsome Cabin Boy

08. Lord Of The Reedy River

09. Candle In The Wind