Kehlani announces new mixtape, While We Wait, shares “Butterfly”: Stream

Kehlani

Last month, Kehlani teased that two new projects, a mixtape and album, would soon be coming down the pieple. The R&B singer has made good on at least one of those promises, today formally announcing a new tape: While We Wait is set to hit shelves February 22nd.

While We Wait follows Kehlani’s 2017 album, SweetSexySavage. It’s comprised of a total of nine songs, including the previously shared “Nights Like This” collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign. Additional guests such as 6LACK, Musiq Soulchild, and Dom Kennedy also appear on the mixtape.



To coincide with the announcement, Kehlani has shared a second preview in the form of “Butterfly”. Like a butterfly spreading its wings for the first time, Kehlani’s vocals can be heard gracefully stretching as she sings about a new, exciting prospect that she’s hoping will bloom into something more.

“Oh, I feel it comin, got a rush like I’m runnin/ No, don’t go lookin’ for somethin”, she croons. “You make me feel brand new.”

Take a listen below.

Check out the mixtape’s artwork and full tracklist.

While We Wait Artwork:

While We Wait Tracklist:

01. Footsteps (feat. Musiq Soulchild)

02. Too Deep

03. Nunya (feat. Dom Kennedy)

04. Morning Glory

05. Feels

06. Nights Like This (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)

07. PG (feat. 6LACK)

08. Butterfly

09. Love Language