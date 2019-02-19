Kehlani sets the record straight on new song “Nunya”: Stream

Kehlani, photo via Instagram

Kehlani is due to drop off a new mixtape, While We Wait, later this week. The follow-up to 2017’s SweetSexySavage is comprised of nine tracks, including today’s freshly unveiled “Nunya” featuring rapper Dom Kennedy.

Produced by Kanye West and Drake associate Hit-Boy, the new song sees Kehlani setting the record straight with her overbearing, possessive ex. “Why you worried about who was fucking me? Who used to ride in my SUV?” the R&B singer asks. “Ain’t Nunya your business/ To know who I’m with/ Oh nah, none of my shit.”



Take a listen below.

While We Wait lands in stores Friday, February 22nd. In the lead-up, Kehlani has also shared “Butterfly” and “Nights Like This” featuring Ty Dolla $ign. The mixtape is expected to be followed by a new full-length album sometime before year’s end.

