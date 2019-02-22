Kehlani reveals new mixtape While We Wait: Stream

Kehlani

Kehlani has returned with a new mixtape, While We Wait. Stream it in full below via Apple Music or Spotify.

While We Wait represents Kehlani’s first major project since releasing her SweetSexySavage album in 2017. The effort spans a total of nine tracks, including early singles “Butterfly”, the Ty Dolla $ign-assisted “Nights Like This”, and “Nunya” featuring Dom Kennedy. Rapper 6LACK also guests on “RPG”, while Musiq Soulchild drops in on the EP opener “Footsteps”.



The Oakland R&B singer is expected to follow up While We Wait with a proper album sometime before year’s end. Prior to today’s mixtape, Kehlani spent time touring with Demi Lovato and Halsey, and collaborated with Cardi B on the Invasion of Privacy cut “Ring”.

While We Wait Artwork:

While We Wait Tracklist:

01. Footsteps (feat. Musiq Soulchild)

02. Too Deep

03. Nunya (feat. Dom Kennedy)

04. Morning Glory

05. Feels

06. Nights Like This (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)

07. PG (feat. 6LACK)

08. Butterfly

09. Love Language

To purchase Kehlani’s releases on vinyl, check out the listings on ReverbLP.