Kehlani reveals new mixtape While We Wait: Stream

With contributions from Ty Dolla $ign, 6LACK, and more

by
on February 22, 2019, 12:00am
Kehlani while we wait mixtape new music release
Kehlani

Kehlani has returned with a new mixtape, While We Wait. Stream it in full below via Apple Music or Spotify.

While We Wait represents Kehlani’s first major project since releasing her SweetSexySavage album in 2017. The effort spans a total of nine tracks, including early singles “Butterfly”, the Ty Dolla $ign-assisted “Nights Like This”, and “Nunya” featuring Dom Kennedy. Rapper 6LACK also guests on “RPG”, while Musiq Soulchild drops in on the EP opener “Footsteps”.

The Oakland R&B singer is expected to follow up While We Wait with a proper album sometime before year’s end. Prior to today’s mixtape, Kehlani spent time touring with Demi Lovato and Halsey, and collaborated with Cardi B on the Invasion of Privacy cut “Ring”.

While We Wait Artwork:

while we wait kehlani mixtape streaming cover artwork

While We Wait Tracklist:
01. Footsteps (feat. Musiq Soulchild)
02. Too Deep
03. Nunya (feat. Dom Kennedy)
04. Morning Glory
05. Feels
06. Nights Like This (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)
07. PG (feat. 6LACK)
08. Butterfly
09. Love Language

To purchase Kehlani’s releases on vinyl, check out the listings on ReverbLP.

