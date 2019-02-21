Kendrick Lamar and SZA will not perform at Oscars

Kendrick and SZA, photo via Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Not all of the stars will be in attendance for this weekend’s Academy Awards.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA will not perform their Oscar-nominated Black Panther collaboration, “All the Stars”, at the Oscars on Sunday, according to Variety. They will be the only nominated act in the category whose song will not be performed during the ceremony.



Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, the odds-on favorites to win the category, will perform their A Star is Born duet “Shallow”. Additionally, Jennifer Hudson will sing “I’ll Fight” (RBG) and Dave Rawlings and Gillian Welch will perform “When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs), and Bette Midler will stage a special rendition of “The Place Where Lost Things Go” (Mary Poppins Returns).

Queen, too, will make an appearance as they’ll perform with singer Adam Lambert. The biopic on the group’s late frontman, Freddie Mercury, is up for five awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Rami Malek.

Instead, enjoy this video of “All the Stars” as performed live during a concert in Oakland last year.