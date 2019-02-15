Kevin Gates joins Juicy J on new song “Let Me See”: Stream

Juicy J, Kevin Gates, and Lil Skies - "Let Me See"

Kevin Gates has lent his talents to a new Juicy J single. Dubbed “Let Me See”, it finds the two rappers displaying their wealth while calling out wannabe millionaires.

“Y’all really ain’t getting no money, stop that flexing, you broke,” says Juicy J. Gates then drops in prove his “bread winner” status to Juicy, saying, “Fresh out of jail, ordered a jet… I got to show off for him, you know.” Travis Scott associate Lil Skies also makes a cameo on the track.



Take a listen below via its Joe Weil-directed music video, which stars the MCs as high-profile businessmen.

In January, Gates dropped off a new solo song, “Right Game Wrong N****”. His acclaimed Lucas Brasi 3 mixtape — the first since the Baton Rouge rapper was released from prison — hit shelves back in October. Pick up Gates releases on vinyl by heading to ReverbLP.

As for Juicy, his last album was Rubba Band Business from 2017, but he’s since collaborated with ASAP Rocky and contributed to the new Creed II soundtrack.