Kevin Morby announces double album, Oh My God, shares “No Halo”: Stream

Kevin Morby, photo by Barrett Emke

Kevin Morby has today announced the release of an ambitious new album called Oh My God. The follow-up to 2017’s City Music is a double-LP concept record that brings the Los Angeles folk rocker’s religious imagery to the forefront. It’s due out on April 26th via Dead Oceans.

Though Morby identifies as a spiritual secularist, he has often found a wide relatability in the symbolism of the faithful. As he explained in a press release,



“Religion is around all of us. It’s a universal language and there is profound beauty in it. I’ve found it a useful tool within songwriting, as it’s something everyone can relate to on some level. There are religious themes or imagery in a lot of what I’ve done, so I wanted to get all of that out and speak only that language for a whole record. It’s not a born-again thing; it’s more that ‘oh my god’ is such a profound statement we all use multiple times a day and means so many different things. It’s not about an actual god but a perceived one, and it’s an outsider’s view of the human experience in terms of religion.”

(Read: Blood on the Tracks: Beth Orton and Kevin Morby on Bob Dylan’s Songwriting Process)

Sessions for Oh My God began during the winter of 2017 at the Brooklyn studio of producer Sam Cohen. Cohen helped guide the compositions towards a more stripped down palette, what Morby described as “sonic pop-art that only [has] a few colors.” That stark presentation carries through all of the album’s accompanying material, from the cover artwork to the series of Chris Good-directed videos.

In the shadowy first clip, which comes for the lead single “No Halo”, we see how Good’s use of somewhat surreal imagery and active camerawork aligns with Morby’s new aesthetics. Check it out below.

Pre-order Oh My God now, and snag more of Morby’s work on vinyl over at ReverbLP.

Oh My God Artwork:

Oh My God Tracklist:

01. Oh My God

02. No Halo

03. Nothing Sacred / All Things Wild

04. OMG Rock n Roll

05. Seven Devils

06. Hail Mary

07. Piss River

08. Savannah

09. Storm (Beneath the Weather)

10. Congratulations

11. I Want to Be Clean

12. Sing a Glad Song

13. Ballad of Faye

14. O Behold

Morby has also expanded his 2019 tour itinerary with a run of solo dates for the European market. Find his complete schedule below, and snag tickets via Live Nation or at secondary market places like StubHub.

Kevin Morby 2019 Tour Dates:

03/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ M3F Fest

05/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel *

05/10 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst *

05/11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore *

05/13 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom *

05/14 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox *

05/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial Vancouver *

05/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room *

05/18 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater *

05/31 – New York, NY @ Town Hall *

06/01 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

06/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

06/03 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair *

06/05 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House *

06/06 – Ann Arbor, MI @ The Ark *

06/07 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

06/08 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

06/14 – Brussels, BE @ AB *

06/15 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg *

06/16 – Mannheim, DE @ Maifield Derby *

06/17 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso *

06/19 – London, UK @ O2 Sheperds Bush Empire *

06/20 – Paris, FR @ Le Cabaret Sauvage *

06/22 – Hamburg, DE @ Knust *

06/23 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega *

06/24 – Aarhus, DK @ Voxhall *

06/26 – Helsinki, FI @ Tavastia *

06/28 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser/Bar Brooklyn #

06/29 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik #

06/30 – Oslo, NO @ John Dee #

07/01 – Tromsø, NO @ Blårock Café #

07/02 – Bergen, NO @ Landmark #

07/03 – Malmö, SE @ Babel #

07/05 – Vilanova i la Geltrú, ES @ Vida Festival #

07/06 – Madrid, ES @ Copérnico #

07/07 – Lisbon, PT @ São Luiz Teatro Municipal #

07/08 – Braga, PT @ Gnration #

07/10 – Biarritz, FR @ La Côte des Basques #

07/11 – Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Barbey #

07/12 – Toulouse, FR @ Le Théatre de Garonne #

07/14 – Roubaix, FR @ La Cave aux Poetes #

07/17 – Istanbul, TR @ IKSV #

07/19 – Dublin, IE @ The Grand Social #

* = w/ Sam Cohen

# = solo