Khalid shares new song “Talk”, produced by Disclosure: Stream

Khalid (photo by Heather Kaplan) and Disclosure

Even without a new album, Khalid had himself a rather successful 2018. The Grammy-nominated R&B singer received a mighty stamp of approval from thee Sir Elton John, and also released his Suncity EP, which featured one of the best songs of the year in “Better”. Things in 2019 appear to moving just as smoothly, as he’s dropped a new song today called “Talk”, co-written and produced by UK electronic duo Disclosure.

“Can’t we just talk? Figure out where we’re going?” Khalid can be heard pleading with a lover with whom he’s hoping to sort out a future. Disclosure have been known to pump out sweaty, house-leaning cuts (see their Grammy-nominated 2013 debut album, Settle), but here they go for something more mellow and coaxing — a sound that played out well on their own recent single “Moonlight”.



Take a listen to “Talk” below. It reportedly serves as the first track off Khalid’s upcoming album, due out in April.

Khalid’s last album, American Teen, one of our favorites of 2017. Find that album and Khalid’s other releases on vinyl over on ReverbLP.

As for Disclosure, the Lawrence brothers’ last full-length came with Caracal in 2015. They’ve promised to “come back bigger and better in 2019″ and perhaps today’s release is just a small taste of what’s to come.