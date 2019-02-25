Kiefer previews new album Bridges with “Sunny”: Stream

Kiefer, photo by Robb Klassen

Los Angeles beat music maestro, Kiefer, has delivered two worthwhile LPs in as many years. Now, to follow-up 2017’s Kickinit Alone and 2018’s Happysad, Kiefer has announced the April 5th release of Bridges through Stones Throw Records.

Whereas his first two releases consisted primarily of piano-driven improvisations, Bridges hears Kiefer incorporate several new instruments, including a range of analogue synth, while also focusing on a structured approach to composition and more intricately orchestrated moments, according to a press release.



You can hear a preview of Bridges via its lead single, “Sunny”, and also check out Kiefer’s upcoming tour dates below.

Kiefer 2019 Tour Dates:

04/10 – Boston, MA @ Middle East

04/11 – New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

04/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

04/13 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

04/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

04/25 – San Francisco, CA @ Brick & Mortar

04/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

04/27 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

05/03 – Zurich, CH @ Moods

05/04 – Frankfurt, DE @ Kunstverein Familie Montez

05/05 – Berlin, DE @ Gretchen

05/06 – London, UK @ Oslo

05/08 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla

05/09 – Manchester, UK @ YES

05/10 – Paris, FR @ Hasard Ludique