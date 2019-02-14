Killing Eve season 2 gets a sick, twisted trailer for Valentine’s Day: Watch

Killing Eve - Season 2 Trailer

BBC America has unveiled the season two trailer for Killing Eve ahead of its premiere on April 7th.

The Emmy-nominated series stars Jodie Comer as a trained assassin and Sandra Oh as a low-level MI-5 operative trying to intercept her. Both women eventually fall for one another, making for one especially lethal love story. The eight-episode first season received rave reviews across the board, including here at Consequence, where we ranked it as our third favorite TV show of 2018.



Killing Eve also earned two Emmy nominations, with Oh becoming the first Asian woman to receive consideration in the category for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama. Last month, Oh won the Golden Globe in the same category.