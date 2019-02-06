King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard announce 2019 North American tour

King Gizzard and the Wizard Lizard

Australian psych rock titans King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard returned last week with their new single, “Cyboogie”. Now, they’ve just mapped out a North American tour for this summer.

The 20-date outing kicks off in Los Angeles on August 13th and stretches into early September. The band teases a “new show, new songs & new visuals.”



Tickets go on sale Friday, February 8th at Noon EST.

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard 2019 Tour Dates:

08/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

08/14 – San Francisco, CA @ SVN West

08/15 – San Francisco, CA @ SVN West

08/16 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

08/17 – Vancouver, BC @ Harbour Event Centre

08/18 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

08/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

08/21 – Denver, CO @ TBA

08/23 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

08/24 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

08/26 – Montreal, QC @ Olympia

08/27 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

08/28 – New York, NY @ SummerStage Central Park

08/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

08/31 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

09/01 – Asheville, NC @ New Belgium Brewing Company

09/02 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

09/03 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater

09/04 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Austin

09/06 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

10/05 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace