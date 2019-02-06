King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard announce 2019 North American tour

Australian psych rock titans King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard returned last week with their new single, “Cyboogie”. Now, they’ve just mapped out a North American tour for this summer.
The 20-date outing kicks off in Los Angeles on August 13th and stretches into early September. The band teases a “new show, new songs & new visuals.”
Tickets go on sale Friday, February 8th at Noon EST.
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard 2019 Tour Dates:
08/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
08/14 – San Francisco, CA @ SVN West
08/15 – San Francisco, CA @ SVN West
08/16 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
08/17 – Vancouver, BC @ Harbour Event Centre
08/18 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
08/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
08/21 – Denver, CO @ TBA
08/23 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
08/24 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
08/26 – Montreal, QC @ Olympia
08/27 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
08/28 – New York, NY @ SummerStage Central Park
08/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
08/31 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
09/01 – Asheville, NC @ New Belgium Brewing Company
09/02 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
09/03 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater
09/04 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Austin
09/06 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory
10/05 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace
