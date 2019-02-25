Korn and Alice in Chains to co-headline 2019 North American summer tour

Korn, photo by Matt Akana / Alice in Chains, photo by Raymond Ahner

Two of hard rock’s biggest acts, Korn and Alice in Chains, are hitting the road together this summer for a North American tour. Underoath will support all dates, while Ho99o9 (pronounced “Horror”) and Fever 333 will each open select dates on the trek.

While Korn and Alice in Chains are both mainstays in the heavy rock scene, the pairing is a bit unusual, with Korn’s nu-metal sound contrasting sharply with Alice in Chains’ grunge stylings. Korn are working on a new album set to be released later this year, while Alice in Chains will be out in support of their 2018 LP, Rainier Fog.



The tour kicks off July 18th in Del Valle, Texas, and runs through a September 4th show in Mountain View, California. Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 1st, via LiveNation, and can also be purchased via StubHub. A full list of dates can be seen below.

As mentioned, Korn are currently in the studio laying down tracks for their follow-up to 2016’s The Serenity of Suffering. Back in December, guitarist Brian “Head” Welch told us of the upcoming album, “We’ve got some amazing tricks up our sleeves,” adding, “fans are going to be pleasantly surprised.”

Prior to the summer trek, Alice in Chains will embark on their own headlining tour of Canada and a few northern US cities this spring. Get your tickets here.

Korn + Alice in Chains Tour Dates with Underoath:

07/18 – Del Valle, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater *

07/20 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ^

07/21 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion *

07/23 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre *

07/25 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *

07/26 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena*

07/28 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre *

07/30 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater *

07/31 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live *

08/02 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater *

08/03 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion ^

08/06 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater *

08/07 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center *

08/09 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center ^

08/10 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre *

08/11 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center *

08/13 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre *

08/14 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *

08/16 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center *

08/17 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion +

08/18 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center +

08/20 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center +

08/21 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre +

08/23 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre +

08/25 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center +

08/27 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheatre +

08/30 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre +

08/31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion +

09/02 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre +

09/04 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre +

* = with Ho99o9

+ = with Fever 333

^ = support TBA