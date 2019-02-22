The Eric Andre Show’s Kraft Punk to star in EDM-laced political special on Adult Swim

Kraft Punk in KRFT Punk's Political Party, via Adult Swim

In March, Adult Swim will debut a new special centered around Kraft Punk, a fan-favorite spoof character off The Eric Andre Show.

Titled KRFT Punk’s Political Party, the show will find the cheese-loving prankster hosting his own political debate show, which, obviously, will be set to EDM music. Captured in Washington DC, the program tackles everything from “conspiracy theories to race relations to Satan’s influence on the electorate” and finds the cheese god “reach[ing] across the aisle to make friends indiscriminately with an open hand ripe for shaking.”



While Eric Andre seemingly hates Kraft Punk’s sporadic appearances on his own program, the comedian serves as an executive producer for the special, alongside Eric Andre Show producer Joshua Cohen. Dan Curry, head writer for Andre’s seasons-long comedy chat show with Hannibal Burress, wrote Political Party and also serves as a producer. Eric Notarnicola — who is associated with variousTim and Eric spinoffs on Adult Swim, Comedy Central’s Nathan for You, and Sacha Baron Cohen’s Showtime series Who Is America? — directed the upcoming feature.

KRFT Punk’s Political Party will premiere on Friday, March 8th, at midnight ET/PT on Adult Swim. Get a taste for the haunting macaroni helmet-clad rascal with his promo video for Kraft Punk’d below.

In related news, Andre will star in a forthcoming hidden-camera comedy Bad Trip, alongside fellow comic Lil Rel Howery. Directed by Andre’s frequent collaborator Kitao Sakurai, the full-length film follows the duo throughout a prank-laden cross-country road trip. The movie hits theaters on October 25th via Orion Pictures.

Fans can also catch Andre lending his voice to one of Scar’s hyenas in the live action remake of The Lion King, which is due out in July.