Kurt Vile performs “Yeah Bones” on Seth Meyers: Watch

Kurt Vile on Seth Meyers

On Valentine’s Day, Kurt Vile kicks off another spirited tour of North America. In anticipation, the scruffy Philadelphia rocker made a quick stop by 30 Rockefeller on Tuesday evening for a scuzzy performance of “Yeah Bones” on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

The track is off Vile’s 2018 studio album, Bottle It In, which senior staff writer Tyler Clark calls “sprawling work that once again play to Vile’s strengths as a weaver of gentle psych trances.” President Barack Obama is also a fan of the record.



Check out the performance and his full tour schedule below. Grab tickets to his tour here.

Kurt Vile & The Violators 2019 Tour Dates:

02/14 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

02/15 – Montreal, QC @ Mtelus

02/16 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

02/17 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

02/19 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre

02/20 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

02/21 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

02/22 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

02/23 – Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theatre

02/24 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

02/26 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

02/27 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

02/28 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater

03/01 – St. Louis, MO @ The Depot

03/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ M3F Festival

03/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

03/05 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

03/06 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

03/08 – New Braunfels, TX @ Gruene Hall

03/09 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

03/10 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre

03/12 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theater

03/13 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

03/15 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

03/16 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

03/17 – Richmond, VA @ The National

04/11 – Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation

04/13 – Wellington, NZ @ The Hunter Lounge

04/15 – Newton, AU @ The Enmore Theatre

04/16 – Gwynneville, AU @ UOW UniBar

04/17 – Canberra, AU @ ANU

04/18-20 – Byron Bay, AU @ Byron Bay Bluesfest

04/21 – Tallarook, AU @ Boogie Festival

04/22 – Melbourne, AU @ The Forum

04/26 – Bendigo, AU @ Bendigo Autumn Music Festival

04/27 – Adelaide, AU @ The Gov

04/28 – Perth, AU @ The Rosemount Hotel

05/26 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival

05/27 – Lille, FR @ Aeronef

05/28 – Luxembourg @ Atelier

05/30 – Nimes, FR @ This Is Not A Love Song Festival

05/31 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/02 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/03 – Schorndorf, DE @ Manufaktur

06/04 – Berlin, DE @ Astra

06/06 – Helsinki, FI @ Sideways Festival

06/08 – Aarhus, DK @ NorthSide Festival

06/10 – Centrala Staden, SE @ Mejeriet

06/11 – Haga, SE @ Pustervik

06/13 – Oslo, NO @ Pipfest

06/14 – Stavanger, NO @ Mablis Festival

06/15 – Bergen, NO @ Bergenhus Festning

06/19 – Warsaw, PL @ Proxima

06/20 – Prague, CZ @ MeetFactory

06/21 – Budapest, HU @ Kolorado Festival

06/24 – Zagreb, HR @ Inmusic Festival

06/25 – Milan, IT @ Magnolia

06/26 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks

06/28 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter