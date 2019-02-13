Kurt Vile performs “Yeah Bones” on Seth Meyers: Watch

On Valentine’s Day, Kurt Vile kicks off another spirited tour of North America. In anticipation, the scruffy Philadelphia rocker made a quick stop by 30 Rockefeller on Tuesday evening for a scuzzy performance of “Yeah Bones” on Late Night with Seth Meyers.
The track is off Vile’s 2018 studio album, Bottle It In, which senior staff writer Tyler Clark calls “sprawling work that once again play to Vile’s strengths as a weaver of gentle psych trances.” President Barack Obama is also a fan of the record.
Check out the performance and his full tour schedule below. Grab tickets to his tour here.
Kurt Vile & The Violators 2019 Tour Dates:
02/14 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
02/15 – Montreal, QC @ Mtelus
02/16 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
02/17 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
02/19 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre
02/20 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
02/21 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
02/22 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
02/23 – Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theatre
02/24 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
02/26 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
02/27 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
02/28 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater
03/01 – St. Louis, MO @ The Depot
03/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ M3F Festival
03/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
03/05 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
03/06 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
03/08 – New Braunfels, TX @ Gruene Hall
03/09 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
03/10 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre
03/12 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theater
03/13 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
03/15 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
03/16 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
03/17 – Richmond, VA @ The National
04/11 – Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation
04/13 – Wellington, NZ @ The Hunter Lounge
04/15 – Newton, AU @ The Enmore Theatre
04/16 – Gwynneville, AU @ UOW UniBar
04/17 – Canberra, AU @ ANU
04/18-20 – Byron Bay, AU @ Byron Bay Bluesfest
04/21 – Tallarook, AU @ Boogie Festival
04/22 – Melbourne, AU @ The Forum
04/26 – Bendigo, AU @ Bendigo Autumn Music Festival
04/27 – Adelaide, AU @ The Gov
04/28 – Perth, AU @ The Rosemount Hotel
05/26 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival
05/27 – Lille, FR @ Aeronef
05/28 – Luxembourg @ Atelier
05/30 – Nimes, FR @ This Is Not A Love Song Festival
05/31 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/02 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
06/03 – Schorndorf, DE @ Manufaktur
06/04 – Berlin, DE @ Astra
06/06 – Helsinki, FI @ Sideways Festival
06/08 – Aarhus, DK @ NorthSide Festival
06/10 – Centrala Staden, SE @ Mejeriet
06/11 – Haga, SE @ Pustervik
06/13 – Oslo, NO @ Pipfest
06/14 – Stavanger, NO @ Mablis Festival
06/15 – Bergen, NO @ Bergenhus Festning
06/19 – Warsaw, PL @ Proxima
06/20 – Prague, CZ @ MeetFactory
06/21 – Budapest, HU @ Kolorado Festival
06/24 – Zagreb, HR @ Inmusic Festival
06/25 – Milan, IT @ Magnolia
06/26 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks
06/28 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter