Hop Along, Wye Oak, and Middle Kids On the Dangers of Power

Kyle Meredith With... Hop Along, Wye Oak, and Middle Kids

On the latest episode of Kyle Meredith With…, three of today’s sharpest indie outfits close out the week with some chewy discussions. Frances Quinlan of Hop Along discusses the origins of a few tracks from the group’s newest album Bark Your Head Off, Dog. Jenn Wasner of Wye Oak opens up about expanding their sound and exploring the possibilities that come with adding a new member to their live lineup. And finally, Hannah Joy of Middle Kids touches on their growing popularity and picking up Will Arnett as a fan.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Each episode, Meredith digs deep into an artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. Check back Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for new episodes. Rate the series now via iTunes.

