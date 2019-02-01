Jared Leto on How Country Influenced 30 Seconds to Mars

Download | Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public



On a special trio edition of Kyle Meredith With…, hear Kyle talk with three dynamic bands about the backstories behind their latest releases. 30 Seconds to Mars frontman Jared Leto explains how the country’s ever-changing landscape influenced his new album, America. Lead vocalist Mitchy Collins describes his journey in rediscovering his love for music, which led to the making of Lovelytheband’s debut album, Finding It Hard to Smile. Lastly, Luke Pritchard of The Kooks chimes in on how the band’s new album, Let’s Go Sunshine, helped “redefine the band,” even after being together for over a decade.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Each episode, Meredith digs deep into an artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. Check back Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for new episodes. Rate the series now via iTunes.

Jared Leto:

lovelytheband:

The Kooks: