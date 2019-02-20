Jawbox on Being Discovered By Beavis and Butthead

Kyle Meredith With... Jawbox

On the latest Kyle Meredith With…, Bill Barbot of alternative/punk outfit Jawbox discusses the 25th anniversary of their major label debut For Your Own Special Sweetheart and the 30th anniversary of the band, both of which the band is prepared to celebrate with a 12-date summer tour. On top of these milestones, Meredith and Barbot touch on separating Jawbox from the hardcore scene, touring with Stone Temple Pilots, and finding exposure through Beavis and Butthead.

