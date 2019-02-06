Mark Eitzel on the Album That Broke Up American Music Club

Download | Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public



On the latest Kyle Meredith With…, American Music Club lead singer and solo musician Mark Eitzel talks with Kyle Meredith about his long solo career, including the 10th anniversary of Klamath and what to expect next, both from his new solo record and from American Music Club. He also delves into which of the band’s older songs still resonate with him, the values of a minimalist songwriting style, and the experience of writing for theater.

