Meat Puppets on the Aftermath of Kurt Cobain’s Death

On the latest Kyle Meredith With… , Kyle Meredith speaks with Curt Kirkwood of Meat Puppets about the band’s new record, Dusty Notes, and what it’s been like to have the original lineup back together for the first time in about 20 years. Kirkwood discusses the lyrical similarities of songs like “Warranty” and “Vampyr’s Winged Fantasy” to his back catalogue, as well as the anniversaries of big records like Too High to Die and Monsters, and the experience of performing with Nirvana on MTV Unplugged.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Each episode, Meredith digs deep into an artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. Check back Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for new episodes. Rate the series now via iTunes.

