Sunflower Bean’s Julia Cumming on Being King of the Dudes

On today’s Kyle Meredith With…, Kyle talks with Julia Cumming of Sunflower Bean about her band’s latest release, King of the Dudes, and the band’s experiences touring around the country that provided them inspiration for the EP. Cumming speaks about how Sunflower Bean took cues from Drake and Ariana Grande about “getting the song to the people.” She also dishes on what it was like to meet Madonna.

