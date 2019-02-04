Menu
Sunflower Bean’s Julia Cumming on Being King of the Dudes

The band's frontwoman also discusses activism and meeting Madonna for the first time

February 04, 2019
On today’s Kyle Meredith With…, Kyle talks with Julia Cumming of Sunflower Bean about her band’s latest release, King of the Dudes, and the band’s experiences touring around the country that provided them inspiration for the EP. Cumming speaks about how Sunflower Bean took cues from Drake and Ariana Grande about “getting the song to the people.” She also dishes on what it was like to meet Madonna.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Each episode, Meredith digs deep into an artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. Check back Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for new episodes. Rate the series now via iTunes.

