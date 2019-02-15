Tommy James on Turning Down Woodstock

Download | Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public



On today’s Kyle Meredith With…, Tommy James of Tommy James and the Shondells talks with Kyle about Alive, his first album in a decade. He also discusses the fateful year of 1969 and all the craziness that went on within the music industry. James even goes into what it was like doing business with the mob and the upcoming movie that will be based on his life.

