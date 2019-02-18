Violent Femmes on Religion’s Place in Rock History

Download | Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public



On the latest Kyle Meredith With…, Kyle Meredith speaks with Brian Ritchie of Violent Femmes about the stories behind their 30-year-old album, 3, the hiatus that occurred shortly before its release, and the solo record that Ritchie also released that year, Sonic Temple & Court of Babylon. He also discusses the band’s new album, which was completed in five days and will be coming out later this year, and the role of gospel and religion in the development of rock ‘n’ roll.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Each episode, Meredith digs deep into an artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. Check back Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for new episodes. Rate the series now via iTunes.